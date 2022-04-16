Man Accused of Killing Three Family Members Arrested in Winnipeg

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The RCMP say a Manitoba man accused in the deaths of three family members is now in custody.

They say in a release that 50-year-old Trevis Mcleod was arrested without incident Friday evening in downtown Winnipeg by city police officers and later turned over to the RCMP’s Major Crime Services.

Mcleod is facing three counts of second-degree murder and one of arson in the deaths of his 32-year-old wife, six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

Investigators said the bodies of the three were found last Sunday in the wreckage of a house fire in Portage la Prairie, west of Winnipeg.

Police had been searching for Mcleod since that incident.

They did not provide any further information about the case in their release.