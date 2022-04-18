Manitoba Tourism Rebate Incentive Program Returns

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is bringing back a rebate program this spring that will partially reimburse Manitobans for having a staycation.

The Tourism Rebate Incentive Program (TRIP) will run from May 6-16, 2022 and provide a $100 rebate for those who book a trip to stay in hotel, motel or resort in Manitoba.

The second option of the program will reimburse 50 percent of a general admission payment to one of the province’s participating Star Attractions.

“To say that TRIP 2021 was a success would be a huge understatement, because thanks to almost 25,000 Manitobans who took advantage of the rebate, this recovery program had a massive impact on Manitoba’s beleaguered tourism industry,” said Chuck Davidson, president & CEO, Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

“With this new round of TRIP rebates, we’re encouraging Manitobans to get out there this spring to tour our beautiful province while supporting our valuable recreational assets.”

Davidson says the average participant spent about $510 per trip in 2021, for total estimated spending of $11.2 million, representing roughly a 5-to-1 return on investment.

The TRIP returned $2.2 million in rebates to Manitobans last year, resulting in a total of $5.5 million in direct spending at recreational properties.

Manitobans who take advantage of the program will need to upload their receipts to tripmb.ca by 11:59 p.m. CT on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Eligible participants will then receive a rebate in the form of a personal cheque or delivered electronically to their PayPal account.