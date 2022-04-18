Blue Bombers Donate $100K in Equipment to Youth Football

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have donated $100,000 worth of equipment to youth football in the province.

The donation includes 220 new helmets for high school and women’s football programs.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we encourage everyone, especially youth to get involved in football which is truly the most inclusive sport — there is a position on the football field for everyone,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“Whether it’s a tackle or flag league, check with your community club for information on how join.”

In a release, the football club said it is committed to growing youth football in the community by ensuring kids have access to safe equipment so they can focus on developing their skills and knowledge of the game. Football is one of the few sports where all the equipment is provided for the season.

The Blue Bombers are also supporting the Manitoba Fearless Women’s Tackle Football Program, which supports the Fearless team of women ages 16 to 50-plus to develop their football skills. All of the team’s home games are played at the home of the Bombers at IG Field.