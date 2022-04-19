Lynx Air Lands in Winnipeg as New Low-Cost Carrier

WINNIPEG — There’s a new low-cost airline touching down in Winnipeg just in time for the busy summer travel season.

Lynx Air landed its inaugural flight at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport on Tuesday as part of the airline’s national rollout.

The Calgary-Winnipeg and Vancouver-Winnipeg flights will operate twice weekly. Lynx will also add flights twice per week to and from Toronto’s Pearson Airport beginning May 5. During that time, the airline will also increase its Calgary-Winnipeg services to four times a week.

Winnipeg fares will start at $59 for a limited time until April 22.

“We’re excited to be included as part of Lynx’s first group of destinations,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“People tell us they’re ready to explore the world again, re-connect with loved ones and return to the places they love to visit. Thanks to Lynx Air, our region now has another low-cost option to do all these things.”

Lynx operates new Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years. It currently flies to 10 destinations, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John’s.

The Calgary-based airline was previously known as Enerjet from 2008 until it rebranded as Lynx Air in November 2021.