Group Stuck on Manitoba Winter Road Rescued by RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are warning motorists to stay off the province’s winter roads after three people were recently rescued after becoming stuck.

The group became stranded on a winter road approximately 100 kilometres north of Lynn Lake on April 10 while en route to Tadoule Lake.

They used a satellite phone to stay in contact with family and RCMP, advising authorities they had gasoline, fuel, and food, while also starting a fire to stay warm.

Mounties chartered a helicopter and began searching for the three adults until nightfall, but their location wasn’t known. A search resumed in the morning and rescuers located the group at around 9 a.m. in good health.

“The Manitoba RCMP would like to remind motorists that most winter roads are now closed and are unsafe for travel,” police said in a release.

Those who travel on winter roads after they are closed may face fines or charges, according to RCMP.