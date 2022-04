A 67-year-old man was killed in the RM of Morris last week when his tractor overturned into a water-filled ditch.

Manitoba RCMP say the man was clearing snow on a rural property on Road 35 NE just before 2:30 p.m. while using using an open cab tractor. The equipment slid into the ditch and overturned, trapping the man underneath the water.

The local fire department was able to get the man out, but he was pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.