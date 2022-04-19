Red River Co-op Flips the Switch on EV Charging Stations

WINNIPEG — Electric vehicle owners now have two more locations to charge their rides in Winnipeg.

Red River Co-op has installed the company’s first fast-charging EV stations in the city near its gas bar and food store on Dakota Street in St. Vital.

“Even though gas bars are a large part of our business, we see this as opportunity to both reduce our environmental impact and to seize the moment by investing in the transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Doug Wiebe, CEO of Red River Co-op.

The charging stations are the second for Red River Co-op, which also has a Tesla charging station at their gas bar in Dryden, Ontario.

All makes and models of electric vehicles using one of two universal standard connectors will be able to use the Co-op Connect chargers. Most stations will charge a vehicle in about 30 minutes.