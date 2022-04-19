Toba Centre for Children & Youth Launches $15M Campaign

WINNIPEG — A $15 million capital campaign has been launched by the Toba Centre for Children & Youth to create a new child advocacy centre in the province.

The provincial government is committing a lead gift of $2 million towards the campaign, which was announced Tuesday afternoon at the future site of the centre in Assiniboine Park.

“There are about 4,000 child abuse investigations in Manitoba each year, and many more that go unreported. Our current system operates in silos making it difficult for families to navigate and understand how to get help, how to pursue justice for their children, and how to heal,” said Christy Dzikowicz, executive director of Toba Centre for Children & Youth.

“Without healing, there is no justice. The new Toba Centre is going to change the lives of children who are hurting.”

The new child advocacy centre, which is being built by Bockstael Construction and Number TEN Architectural Group, will be located at a city-owned facility at 710 Assiniboine Park Drive. The organization currently operates out of 225 Portage Avenue.

The We Will Capital Campaign will enable Toba Centre to relocate and expand to 19,000 square feet, enabling integration and co-location of child-centered services.

Campaign chair Ken Talbot says the campaign is an opportunity for generous Manitonans to help when children are hurt.

“The campaign cabinet has worked hard and while we have another $5 million in the pipeline from community leaders, we have a long way to go to reach our goal,” Talbot said.

“We look forward to receiving support from many more Manitobans and sharing some big announcements in the coming months.”