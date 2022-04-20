Winnipeg Police Make Multiple Drug Trafficking Arrests

Winnipeg police recently made two separate arrests related to drug trafficking investigations within the city.

Last Sunday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Manhattan Avenue as part of an investigation launched in March.

Police seized $10,000 in cash, as well as 65 grams of crack cocaine valued at $6,500 along with packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

He was released on a promise to appear.

Also on April 17, police executed another search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Main Street.

Police seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at $21,000, cash, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia, along with an airsoft handgun.

Vincent Urniezus, 52, of Winnipeg has been charged with drugs and weapons offences. He remains in custody.