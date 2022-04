Winnipeg police are investigating a man’s death as suspicious after the deceased victim was found following a fire early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a blaze at a two-storey home in the 600 block of Flora Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.

The deceased man was located within the residence and the homicide unit is investigating the death as suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).