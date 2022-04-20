Manitoba Flood Forecasters Keeping an Eye on Weather System

WINNIPEG — Flood forecasters in Manitoba are tracking a weather system that could bring a rain and snow mix of upwards of 30 centimetres of snow later this week.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre says the system could also produce up to 50 millimetres of rain in central and southern Manitoba.

While the exact location, amount and timing of the precipitation are still being determined by weather models, forecasters agree that portions of the Red, Souris, Pembina and Roseau river basins, could receive 40 to 50 mm of precipitation with localized areas receiving up to 80 mm by April 24.

“This new system comes on top of a significant precipitation event that impacted much of Manitoba’s southern and central basins last week,” the province said in a release.

With milder temperatures in the coming days, the weather system could spark runoff and rising river levels on most southern and central basins. Overland flooding could occur in areas where the highest-intensity rainfall occurs. Peak flows on the Red and Assiniboine rivers and tributaries are not expected to arrive until late April to early May.

The added precipitation could also trigger the Red River Floodway to be reactivated as early as May 1.

Watch Wednesday’s news conference: