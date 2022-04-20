Two Arrested in Drugs, Weapons Seizure in RM of Rockwood

Two people from Winnipeg have been arrested following the seizure of weapons and drugs in the RM of Rockwood.

Manitoba RCMP searched a residence last Sunday, where they located firearms, a quantity of suspected cocaine and heroin, numerous weapons and a bulletproof vest. Six stolen vehicles were also located on the property.

A 33-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Moar, 27, of Winnipeg has been charged with numerous weapons and drugs offences. He remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.