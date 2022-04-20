Home » News » Two Arrested in Drugs, Weapons Seizure in RM of Rockwood

Two Arrested in Drugs, Weapons Seizure in RM of Rockwood

April 20, 2022 12:11 PM | News


Weapons Seizure - RM of Rockwood

Items seized during a search of a home in the RM of Rockwood on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Two people from Winnipeg have been arrested following the seizure of weapons and drugs in the RM of Rockwood.

Manitoba RCMP searched a residence last Sunday, where they located firearms, a quantity of suspected cocaine and heroin, numerous weapons and a bulletproof vest. Six stolen vehicles were also located on the property.

A 33-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Moar, 27, of Winnipeg has been charged with numerous weapons and drugs offences. He remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.


