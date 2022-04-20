Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Former All-Star Pitcher, Pair of Bats

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed three players to the 2022 roster, including right-handed pitcher Alex Manasa, outfielder Eric Rivera, and infielder Andrew Martinez.

Manasa split the 2021 season at three levels of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization, reaching Triple-A for the first time in his career. The Farmington, Michigan native combined for 50 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 55.1 innings across 23 relief appearances.

Rivera hit a combined .257 with a .357 on-base percentage last year in 84 games for two Toronto Blue Jays’ affiliates. The Pembroke Pines, Florida native tallied 43 runs, 18 stolen bases, and 41 walks between the Low-A Southeast’s Dunedin Blue Jays and the High-A West’s Vancouver Canadians.

Martinez played for two Baltimore Orioles’ farm clubs in 2021, appearing in 78 games for the Low-A East’s Delmarva Shorebirds and the High-A East’s Aberdeen IronBirds. The San Francisco, California native posted a .348 on-base percentage with eight home runs and 28 RBI, while seeing time at four positions on defence.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 24 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season.