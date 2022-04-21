Man Arrested with Concealed Rifle at Garden City Mall: Police

A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say he brought a concealed rifle with him to Garden City Shopping Centre on Wednesday.

At around 9 p.m., mall security asked the man to leave as they were closing. During the exchange, the suspect exposed a rifle in his waistband. He fled the mall and security contacted police.

Officers located the suspect in the parking lot with the help of Air 1 and he was taken into custody.

Evan Daniel Abraham, 27, of Winnipeg has been charged with possession and carrying a concealed weapon, as well as unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He remains in custody.