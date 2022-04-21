Overland Flood Warning Issued for Southern Manitoba

WINNIPEG — An overland flood warning has been issued for much of southern Manitoba as a Colorado low weather system makes its way into the province.

More than 50 millimetres of a mix of rain and snow could fall beginning Friday, with some localized areas receiving up to 80 millimetres by midday on Monday, April 25.

The flood warning extends from the Saskatchewan border eastward to Highway 12 and from the United States border northwards to Highway 1. The warning could extend north of Highway 1 between Highway 5 and Highway 16, and north of Highway 1 between Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg, according to the province.

The weather system is expected to be accompanied by strong winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada’s special weather statement remains in effect for Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.

Flood forecasters say that most central and southern Manitoba basins, including the United States’ portions of the Red, Souris, Pembina and Roseau river basins, could receive 40 to 50 millimetres of precipitation.

“Some ditches and waterways are still ice-covered or contain snow limiting water flows,” the province said in a release on Thursday.

“As high amounts of rainfall occurring in a short period may cause overland flooding, citizens are advised of the potential for the sudden rise of water levels in these areas.”