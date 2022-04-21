Mix of Rain and Snow on the Way for Southern Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg and south-central parts of Manitoba are in for another blast of adverse weather as a Colorado low tracks into the province.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as a wintery mix of snow and rain arrives from the Dakotas on Friday morning.

“This system is expected to bring a swath of very heavy snow from southeastern Saskatchewan through the Manitoba Parklands and the Interlake with total accumulations of 25 to 50 cm of wet snow,” the statement said.

“Very strong winds will bring poor visibilities at times in blowing snow. There will likely be areas of freezing rain as well.”

Winnipeg, the Red River Valley, and points east will see a mainly cold, rainy, and windy weekend. Some snow and freezing rain are possible.

The weather system will run its course through the weekend before moving east into Ontario on Monday.

Manitoba flood forecasters warned Wednesday that any additional precipitation in flood-prone areas of the province would likely result in some overland flooding.