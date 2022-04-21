Shakespeare in the Ruins Returns with Two Summer Shows

Local theatre-goers will be treated to two live shows this summer as Shakespeare in the Ruins makes a return to Trappist Monastery Provincial Heritage Park.

The 2022 season will see productions of “Much Ado About Nothing” (June 2 to July 2) and “The Player King” (June 10 to July 2). Both shows, the first in three years, will be alternated throughout the summer.

“I’m beyond thrilled for our return to live theatre this summer, and with double the joy by offering two shows,” said SIR artistic director Rodrigo Beilfuss.

“We are celebrating our past with a classic play, Much Ado — which has much to say about today’s hysterical age of social media disruption — and looking ahead toward a new future by presenting a brand-new play alongside it, The Player King.

“I feel electric, and terrified in the best possible way. We can’t wait to see our audiences gathered once again under the prairie sky. It’s been too long. It’s time to heal, to be in community with each other, and to go through a shared experience in real-time once more–the stuff of theatre.”

Free shuttle to the Ruins

Shakespeare in the Ruins will run a free bus charter from downtown Winnipeg to its St. Norbert location during pay-what-you-can Tuesdays.

Organizers will also have ASL interpreters and live audio descriptions of selected performances. Special “under-the-tent” shows — a pair of matinees staged under a tent for people who find the promenade experience to be a barrier — will be offered to guests.

Tickets for both productions go on sale Friday, April 22. Regular admission for “Much Ado About Nothing” is $35 and $20 for “The Player King.” Discounted admission for 20 percent off is available if tickets are purchased by May 24. Tickets are available at shakespeareintheruins.com or by calling (204) 891- 9160.