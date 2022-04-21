Goldeyes to Serve Only Manitoba-Made Beer at Shaw Park

WINNIPEG — Baseball fans who opt for a cold one at Shaw Park this summer will be sipping on local suds.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have inked a new partnership with Manitoba brewers for all canned and draught beer at the ballpark to be 100% Manitoba-made.

“Since day one in 1994, the Goldeyes have been proud to support local businesses and are taking it to a new level in 2022,” said Goldeyes’ general manager Andrew Collier.

“There are so many great craft breweries in Manitoba, and the Goldeyes are excited to showcase as many of them as possible this season.”

Canned beer from Fort Garry Brewing Company (Winnipeg), Little Brown Jug Brewing Company (Winnipeg), Torque Brewing (Winnipeg), and Trans Canada Brewing Company (Winnipeg) will be available at bar locations and via beer tubs throughout Shaw Park.

It’s the first time in the baseball club’s 29-year history every beer sold will be local at every Goldeyes’ home game.

Shaw Park’s Craft Beer Corner will also offer a rotating lineup of draught beer from eight additional local craft breweries, including Barn Hammer Brewing Company (Winnipeg), Black Wheat Brewing (Brandon), Dastardly Villain Brewing Company (Winnipeg), Interlake Brewing Co. (Gimli), Kilter Brewing Co. (Winnipeg), Nonsuch Brewing Co. (Winnipeg), Oxus Brewing Company (Winnipeg), and Sookram’s Brewing Company (Winnipeg).

The Goldeyes are also introducing the “Beer Bat” for the 2022 season. The hollowed-out, 26 oz. plastic baseball bat can be purchased at the Craft Beer Corner, and will allow fans to enjoy their favourite draught beers in style all season.