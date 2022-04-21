Home » News » Province Seizes 800,000+ Illegal Cigarettes from Winnipeg Retailers

April 21, 2022 2:52 PM | News


Cigarettes

(Cigarettes image via Shutterstock)

WINNIPEG — More than 800,000 contraband cigarettes have been seized from multiple retail locations in Winnipeg.

Manitoba Finance’s Taxation Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the seizure, part of a lengthy investigation, represents in excess of $250,000 in potential lost revenue for the province.

One vehicle was also seized and 24 adults face a variety of charges.

The retail locations charged include:

  • Esso Gas Station, 120 Salter St.
  • Magnus Foods, 1028 Main St.
  • Giant Food Mart, 407 Selkirk Ave.
  • P & P Food Market, 682 McGregor St.
  • Mom & Dad’s Grocery, 352 Mountain Ave.
  • St. Anne’s Stop and Shop, 313 St Anne’s Rd.
  • North End Stop, 887 Notre Dame Ave.
  • Muncheez, 325 Dufferin Ave.
  • Quickie Mart, 601 Alfred Ave.
  • Quickie Mart, 600 Selkirk Ave.

The retailers are suspected of possessing and selling the illegal cigarettes to adult and youth customers. In total, 836,354 cigarettes were confiscated

For a first-time offence under the tax acts, individuals face fines between $1,000 and $10,000 and or up to six months imprisonment as well as a potential triple tax penalty of $752,718.60.


