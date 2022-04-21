Province Seizes 800,000+ Illegal Cigarettes from Winnipeg Retailers

WINNIPEG — More than 800,000 contraband cigarettes have been seized from multiple retail locations in Winnipeg.

Manitoba Finance’s Taxation Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the seizure, part of a lengthy investigation, represents in excess of $250,000 in potential lost revenue for the province.

One vehicle was also seized and 24 adults face a variety of charges.

The retail locations charged include:

Esso Gas Station, 120 Salter St.

Magnus Foods, 1028 Main St.

Giant Food Mart, 407 Selkirk Ave.

P & P Food Market, 682 McGregor St.

Mom & Dad’s Grocery, 352 Mountain Ave.

St. Anne’s Stop and Shop, 313 St Anne’s Rd.

North End Stop, 887 Notre Dame Ave.

Muncheez, 325 Dufferin Ave.

Quickie Mart, 601 Alfred Ave.

Quickie Mart, 600 Selkirk Ave.

The retailers are suspected of possessing and selling the illegal cigarettes to adult and youth customers. In total, 836,354 cigarettes were confiscated

For a first-time offence under the tax acts, individuals face fines between $1,000 and $10,000 and or up to six months imprisonment as well as a potential triple tax penalty of $752,718.60.