Province Seizes 800,000+ Illegal Cigarettes from Winnipeg Retailers

WINNIPEG — More than 800,000 contraband cigarettes have been seized from multiple retail locations in Winnipeg.
Manitoba Finance’s Taxation Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the seizure, part of a lengthy investigation, represents in excess of $250,000 in potential lost revenue for the province.
One vehicle was also seized and 24 adults face a variety of charges.
The retail locations charged include:
- Esso Gas Station, 120 Salter St.
- Magnus Foods, 1028 Main St.
- Giant Food Mart, 407 Selkirk Ave.
- P & P Food Market, 682 McGregor St.
- Mom & Dad’s Grocery, 352 Mountain Ave.
- St. Anne’s Stop and Shop, 313 St Anne’s Rd.
- North End Stop, 887 Notre Dame Ave.
- Muncheez, 325 Dufferin Ave.
- Quickie Mart, 601 Alfred Ave.
- Quickie Mart, 600 Selkirk Ave.
The retailers are suspected of possessing and selling the illegal cigarettes to adult and youth customers. In total, 836,354 cigarettes were confiscated
For a first-time offence under the tax acts, individuals face fines between $1,000 and $10,000 and or up to six months imprisonment as well as a potential triple tax penalty of $752,718.60.