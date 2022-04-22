Manitoba Sending Surplus Body Armour Vests to Ukraine

The Manitoba government is sending nearly 300 surplus soft body armour vests to Ukraine to assist with the ongoing war with Russia.

The vests offer National Institute of Justice Level II protection, which will provide Ukrainian fighters with increased protection against bullet penetration, stabbing and impact injuries while still being lightweight and flexible.

The province says the donation is part of a coordinated effort in Manitoba to send military support equipment to Ukraine. The government has already provided $800,000 in direct humanitarian aid to Ukraine and has stated Manitoba will welcome as many Ukrainian refugees seeking safe haven as possible and is preparing for thousands of potential arrivals.

“Our comprehensive whole-of-government response allows us to continually identify new opportunities to provide support and practical assistance, and we will continue to work with our Ukrainian-Canadian partners and all Manitobans to help in any way we can,” Premier Heather Stefanson said in a statement.