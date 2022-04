Manitoba RCMP say a 58-year-old woman has died after being exposed to the elements in Nelson House.

The woman was found unresponsive outside a residence on Tamarack Crescent in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation on the afternoon of April 15.

Police suspect the woman died due to exposure and while no criminality is believed to have occurred, RCMP are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.