Winnipeg Man Charged with Child Pornography, Sexual Assault Offences

A Winnipeg daycare operator has been charged following a police investigation into sexual assaults and child pornography.

Police began looking into the report of a sexual assault in September 2021 that allegedly occurred between July and August of that year.

At the time, the child was abused while staying at the suspect’s residence in the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue, which was also being operated as a daycare.

Robert Dale Prince, 36, was charged in October 2021 with sexual assault and sexual interference.

In January 2022, police began investigating again after being alerted to child pornography that was uploaded to social media in April 2021.

Police identified Prince as the suspect and seized his electronics, revealing more than 150 photos and videos of child pornography. Investigators also identified two children in the images that had previously attended Prince’s home. One of the children was from the previous investigation in the summer of 2021.

Prince has since been charged with several new offences, including child pornography charges, sexual assault and sexual interference.

He remains in custody pending a court date.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6172 or the child abuse unit at (204) 986-3296.