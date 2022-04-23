Manitoba Conservation Enforcing Removal of Ice Shacks

Manitoba conservation officers are continuing to enforce deadlines to remove ice-fishing shacks for the 2021-22 angling season in the southern division.

Officials say since the end of March, the Conservation Officer Service has issued six tickets and four written warnings to anglers for a variety of offences, including failing to remove an ice-fishing shack by March 31, failing to mark an ice-fishing shack or littering.

Officers have removed four illegal unmarked fishing shacks that were not removed by their owners. Additional shacks remain frozen into the ice.

Should weather conditions not allow the removal of shacks, they will melt into the lake or river, creating pollution and a potential boating hazard. The province says efforts are ongoing to find and charge fishers with unmarked or abandoned shacks.

The fine for failing to remove an ice-fishing shack is $152, the fine for failing to mark an ice-fishing shack is $52 and the fine for littering is $203.

If convicted, the court can also order the owner of a shack to pay for the costs associated with its removal, storage and disposal.