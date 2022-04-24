Manitoba Issues Flood Warning for Red River Valley

WINNIPEG — The province has issued a flood warning for the Red River Valley from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet just south of the city of Winnipeg.

Heavy rain mixed with snow began falling Sunday afternoon across southern Manitoba as part of the tail end of a Colorado low that began Friday evening.

An overland flood warning continues for southern Manitoba from the Saskatchewan border eastward to Highway 12 and from the United States border northwards to Highway 1, extending north of Highway 1 between Highway 5 and Highway 16, and north of Highway 1 between Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg.

A high water advisory has also been issued for the Whiteshell lakes area, as levels on most lakes continue to rise due to the rain and snow melt.

The province says southern Manitoba basins, including the United States’ portions of the Red, Souris, Pembina and Roseau river basins, have received an average of 60 millimetres of precipitation since Friday. Another 10 millimetres of precipitation is expected today, which could fall as snow in some areas.

Several highways remain closed throughout the province due to overland flooding or poor winter driving conditions. For updated travel information, visit Manitoba511.ca.