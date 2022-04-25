Manitoba Funds Expanded Access to Law Enforcement App

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is expanding access to a pilot project to increase technological advances in law enforcement across the province.

The Connected Officer Pilot program assists front-line officers and improves service delivery for citizens, says Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“The pilot testing of digital technology to assist in the duties of Winnipeg Police Service officers produced positive results, so we are pleased to support phase two of the project, including expansion to other police services across the province,” Goertzen said on Monday.

“Giving officers the ability to perform work-related tasks digitally, such as inter-officer communication, taking statements or recording evidence, helps modernize policing responsibilities and better serve our communities.”

The program will allow police agencies to adopt mobile digital evidence-management technology to allow officers to take statements, upload video, picture and audio evidence, and record notes digitally. The information is then stored using cloud computing, with information readily accessible from the application and via desktop computer or mobile device.

Part of the next funding phase of the COP program will see Winnipeg police receive $375,000 to provide 150 officers with mobile access to police information and databases, digital notes and evidence capture capabilities, as well as digital evidence management and other applications for one year.

Based on the success of the first phase of the pilot, funding will be expanded to provide other police forces with funding of $375,000 to be divided between them to support local technology needs to better equip 150 of their officers in communities throughout Manitoba.

COP will support the RCMP, as well as police services in Brandon, Winkler, Morden, St. Anne, Altona, Rivers, Victoria Beach, Cornwallis, Springfield and the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.