Province Funding $5.1M in Newcomer Supports

April 25, 2022 3:58 PM | News


Ukrainian Refugees

Refugees walk after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

WINNIPEG — A $5.1 million investment by the province will help 15 organizations to assist in the integration of newcomers to Manitoba.

Through the Newcomer Community Integration Support program, the funding will ensure a range of settlement providers can apply for government support for their projects.

“As refugees from Ukraine begin to arrive in Manitoba, this investment will help build a network of services and a community of care supports for all newcomers right across the province,” said Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes.

Manitoba Start will receive $3 million in funding to provide services that connect newcomers to settlement, orientation, language and employment services. The province is providing the other $2.1 million to 14 organizations for settlement projects across the province including:

  • Economic Development Council for Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities
  • Family Dynamics
  • Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba Inc.
  • Immigrant Centre Manitoba Inc.
  • Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council Inc.
  • Mosaic Newcomer Family Resource Network Incorporated
  • Newcomers Employment and Education Development Services Inc.
  • North West Regional Immigrant Services Inc.
  • Portage Learning and Literacy Centre Inc.
  • Regional Connections Immigrant Services
  • Société de la francophonie manitobaine (SFM)
  • Steinbach Chamber of Commerce
  • Westman Immigrant Services

Approximately 6,000 newcomers along with their families and communities are expected to benefit from the projects.


