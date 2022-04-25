Province Funding $5.1M in Newcomer Supports

WINNIPEG — A $5.1 million investment by the province will help 15 organizations to assist in the integration of newcomers to Manitoba.

Through the Newcomer Community Integration Support program, the funding will ensure a range of settlement providers can apply for government support for their projects.

“As refugees from Ukraine begin to arrive in Manitoba, this investment will help build a network of services and a community of care supports for all newcomers right across the province,” said Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes.

Manitoba Start will receive $3 million in funding to provide services that connect newcomers to settlement, orientation, language and employment services. The province is providing the other $2.1 million to 14 organizations for settlement projects across the province including:

Economic Development Council for Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities

Family Dynamics

Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba Inc.

Immigrant Centre Manitoba Inc.

Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council Inc.

Mosaic Newcomer Family Resource Network Incorporated

Newcomers Employment and Education Development Services Inc.

North West Regional Immigrant Services Inc.

Portage Learning and Literacy Centre Inc.

Regional Connections Immigrant Services

Société de la francophonie manitobaine (SFM)

Steinbach Chamber of Commerce

Westman Immigrant Services

Approximately 6,000 newcomers along with their families and communities are expected to benefit from the projects.