Province Funding $5.1M in Newcomer Supports

WINNIPEG — A $5.1 million investment by the province will help 15 organizations to assist in the integration of newcomers to Manitoba.
Through the Newcomer Community Integration Support program, the funding will ensure a range of settlement providers can apply for government support for their projects.
“As refugees from Ukraine begin to arrive in Manitoba, this investment will help build a network of services and a community of care supports for all newcomers right across the province,” said Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes.
Manitoba Start will receive $3 million in funding to provide services that connect newcomers to settlement, orientation, language and employment services. The province is providing the other $2.1 million to 14 organizations for settlement projects across the province including:
- Economic Development Council for Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities
- Family Dynamics
- Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba Inc.
- Immigrant Centre Manitoba Inc.
- Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council Inc.
- Mosaic Newcomer Family Resource Network Incorporated
- Newcomers Employment and Education Development Services Inc.
- North West Regional Immigrant Services Inc.
- Portage Learning and Literacy Centre Inc.
- Regional Connections Immigrant Services
- Société de la francophonie manitobaine (SFM)
- Steinbach Chamber of Commerce
- Westman Immigrant Services
Approximately 6,000 newcomers along with their families and communities are expected to benefit from the projects.