Legendary musician Randy Bachman has rescheduled two Winnipeg shows that were set to take place this week at Club Regent Event Centre.

Bachman and his Greatest Stories Ever Told tour are now set for November 5 and 6.

Tickets are still available for the rescheduled shows. The original dates were April 28 and 29.

If required, ticket buyers can request a refund at point of purchase by logging into their Ticketmaster account or in-person at the Club Regent or McPhillips Station box offices.