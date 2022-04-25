Blue Bombers Nix COVID Protocols for Fans at IG Field

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will eliminate COVID-19 protocols for fans to attend football games and Valour FC matches at IG Field beginning May 1.

On that date, proof of vaccination will no longer be required to enter the stadium.

The Bombers say the change in protocol will also apply to events held at IG Field unless the event has its own protocols that differ from the protocols announced by the football club.

“We would like to thank Manitobans for continuing to follow public health orders and getting vaccinated, which has helped keep our community safe and allowed us to get to this point,” said president and CEO Wade Miller.

“We can’t wait for the Valour FC home opener which is just around the corner May 1, and for a full Winnipeg Blue Bombers regular season on the football side to once again defend our championship.”

The Blue Bombers on Monday also announced the signing of two American players, offensive lineman Leon Johnson and defensive tackle Kenneth Randall.