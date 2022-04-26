Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Assiniboine River

Manitoba has issued a flood warning for parts of the Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold.

The province says the Shellmouth Dam is being operated to reduce the risk of flooding downstream on the Assiniboine River. As outflows may change with ongoing melting and run-off in the upper Assiniboine River basin continues, dam operations will be constantly assessed.

An overland flood warning remains in effect for southern Manitoba from the Saskatchewan border eastward to Highway 12 and from the United States border northwards to Highway 1, extending north of Highway 1 between Highway 5 and Highway 16, and north of Highway 1 between Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg.

A high water advisory has also been issued for the Whiteshell lakes area as levels on most lakes continue to rise due to rainfall and snowmelt.

Manitoba flood officials say water levels on most tributaries in the Red River basin are at peak and staying steady or slowly declining after two days of rapid increases.