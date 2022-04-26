Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Austin Krzeminski

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitcher Austin Krzeminski to the roster.

Krzeminski made one relief appearance in 2021, striking out four batters in two and two-thirds innings for the Low-A East’s Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs). In 2019, the Atlanta, Georgia native spent time at three levels of the Los Angeles Angels’ organization, compiling a 4.79 ERA over one start and 28 relief outings.

“I’m excited about adding Austin to our pitching staff,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “Austin has a good, three-pitch mix that can fill many roles on a pitching staff. He’s a very hungry, young pitcher that still has upside.”

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 24 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season.