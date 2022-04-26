Rolling Stones ‘Unzipped’ Coming to Downtown Winnipeg

Fans of the Rolling Stones will be in rock n’ roll paradise when a new exhibit dedicated entirely to the band comes to Winnipeg this summer.

Unzipped is an international exhibition devoted to the legendary rockers and will make its second Canadian stop at Expo Live! at Portage Place.

The seven-week limited run will span June 11 to July 31 at the new exhibition venue operated by True North Sports + Entertainment in the former Staples location.

ChrisD.ca was the first to report last week the exhibition would be coming to the city. A billboard campaign has been teasing music fans ahead of the news, which was announced Tuesday.

“It’s infinitely cool to go backstage at a Rolling Stones show and go in the dressing room, and this is as close as you will get to having that experience without actually being invited to Mick and Keith’s private enclave backstage,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice-president of venues & entertainment with True North.

“The hallmark of this show is that everything is authentic — from the posters, contracts, song lists and napkin sketches. These are not photocopies or re-creations; everything is from The Rolling Stones’ personal collections and archives.”

Unzipped will include an interactive, multimedia celebration from The Rolling Stones, including a reconstruction of their Chelsea flat, “Edith Grove.” More than 300 original artifacts from the Stones’ personal collection, including instruments and stage designs, personal diaries, iconic costumes, posters, album covers and artwork will be on display.

Unzipped will be the first exhibit featured at the 20,000-square-foot Expo Live! at Portage Place.

“We are believers in our downtown and we are excited to have worked with the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and Portage Place to create a new attraction that will bring more people and energy to our downtown,” added Donnelly.

True North previously operated the MTS Centre Exhibition Hall from 2010-11 where the current ALT Hotel/Stantec Building is located. The temporary venue hosted such exhibits as “The Titanic” and “DaVinci.”

Work to outfit Expo Live! for the Unzipped exhibit will take approximately four weeks once the nine semi-trailer trucks arrive with materials coming from Kitchener, Ontario, where the exhibit made its Canadian debut.

Unzipped will run Tuesday through Sunday with extended weekend hours and also features the Voodoo Lounge, a licensed area to enjoy light snacks and beverages before or after the tour.

Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. CT at UnzippedWPG.ca.