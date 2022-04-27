Manitoba RCMP Officer Charged in Two Separate Incidents

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged twice related to two separate incidents last year.

The Independent Investigation Unit was tasked with looking into both complaints, which occurred on July 10 and November 7, 2021.

In the first incident, a man who was arrested for domestic assault in Selkirk sustained a broken rib while in custody.

The IIU says the man was being processed for his release when he indicated he required medical attention. While in an ambulance to the hospital, it’s alleged the suspect struck one of the on-duty Selkirk officers who was accompanying him. During the struggle, the suspect was injured and was later found to have suffered a broken rib.

In the second incident, a collision occurred on Mayfair Avenue and Queen Elizabeth Way involving an off-duty RCMP officer and a civilian. No injuries were reported, but the IIU says the officer took off without exchanging information with the other driver.

Cst. Erik Grimolfson has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault. He will appear in Selkirk court on June 10, 2022 and Winnipeg court on June 6, 2022.