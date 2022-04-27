Renovations Complete on City’s Munroe Library

The City of Winnipeg has opened a new chapter on the Munroe Library following renovations.

As part of a $220,000 overhaul, the library includes new and improved spaces and features to enhance the visitor experience.

“Over the last several years, Council has approved significant investments in rebuilding and redeveloping libraries across Winnipeg,” said Mayor Brian Bowman on Wednesday.

“The newly updated Munroe Library is now in a position to be a valuable community resource for many years to come.”

Visitors will find a new service desk, a new interior book return with improved accessibility, and a larger children’s area. New paint and flooring have also been added throughout the branch.

The city says other new features include a tutorial room that visitors can book for studying or small meetings and a family literacy playground.