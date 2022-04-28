Jets’ Broadcaster Dennis Beyak Retiring

Embed from Getty Images

WINNIPEG — The voice of the Winnipeg Jets is retiring at the end of the current NHL season.

TSN broadcaster Dennis Beyak will step away from the mic in calling Jets games after this weekend.

TSN announced Thursday that Beyak would continue to be a part of the network’s international hockey coverage.

Beyak has been the television play-by-play voice of the Winnipeg Jets since they made their return to the city from Atlanta in 2011.

Beyak, a native of Winnipegosis, began his broadcasting career on CFAR 590 Radio doing play-by-play for the Flin Flon Bombers of the Western Canada Hockey League.

His last Jets game will be this Sunday when the Seattle Kraken visit Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is at 1 p.m. CT on TSN3.