Natural Gas Rates Going Up 20% in Manitoba

Manitobans will be paying more for natural gas beginning this weekend.

The Public Utilities Board has approved a hike in natural gas by 20.5 percent as of May 1. The increase will cost the typical residential customer about $150 more per year.

Primary gas is sold on a cost-recovery basis, meaning Centra Gas charges customers only what it pays for primary gas and doesn’t make a profit on its sale.

The current rate hike is the result of increases in the North American natural gas market prices.

Primary gas rates for customers that have signed fixed-term fixed-price contracts, with either Centra or a private broker, are not affected.

The rates will be reviewed again on August 1, 2022.