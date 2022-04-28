Six Grand Prizes in 2022 Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery

WINNIPEG — Manitobans can do their part in supporting three of the province’s premier hospitals in the 2022 Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery.

Six grand prize options, including $1.25 million in cash, are part of the lottery that benefits St. Boniface Hospital, Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Winnipeg, and HSC Children’s Hospital.

“Manitobans’ annual support of the Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery helps change — and save—lives in our province,” said HSC Foundation president & CEO Jonathon Lyon.

“Recently, lottery investments have supported clinic redevelopments throughout HSC, allowed us to purchase diagnostic imaging equipment, and helped HSC battle COVID-19.”

Since the Dream Lottery’s inception in 2016, more than $13 million has been raised to improve patient care, support research, and help purchase state-of-the-art equipment and technology, benefiting a combined one million patients at all three hospitals annually.

More than 2,700 prizes worth over $2.3 million are included in this year’s lottery. Two bonus draws for early buyers are worth more than $118,000, with over $251,000 worth of early bird draws, as well as a grand prize draw with six packages to choose from. The winner can also choose $1.25 million in tax-free cash.

Tickets are on sale at one for $100, two for $175, four for $300, and eight for $500.

A listing of all prizes and ticket packages can be found at trihospitaldream.com.