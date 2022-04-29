Former Winnipeg Coach Facing New Sexual Assault Charges

WINNIPEG — A former gym teacher and football coach at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate is facing new sexual assault charges.

Winnipeg police say Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 51, has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, as well as two counts of luring.

McKay was initially charged on April 12 with 14 exploitation and sexual assault-related offences against five former students he coached at these schools. The survivors, now adults, were teenagers when the alleged offences occurred.

The new slate of charges stems from adult survivors who recently contained police to report similar experiences while McKay coached them at Churchill High School in the 2000s.

McKay has been released with conditions pending a future court date.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (204) 986-6245.