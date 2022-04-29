Manitoba Launches New Guidelines to Incorporate Indigenous Knowledge in Classrooms

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Educators in Manitoba looking for ways to bring in Indigenous languages, cultures and identities into their teaching practices have a new guide.

The province released its Indigenous education policy framework Thursday and it includes strategies to help educators support First Nations, Métis and Inuit students.

The document relies on four main themes to ensure Indigenous-inclusive education is prevalent in all schools in the province.

Those include involving elders and knowledge keepers in the classroom, teaching the history of treaties and residential schools, and incorporating cultural teachings and Indigenous languages.

Education Minister Wayne Ewasko says the framework was developed in partnership with more than 100 individuals from across the province, including elders and knowledge keepers, students, teachers, superintendents, post-secondary and early childhood educators and community partners.

The province also announced it is spending $1.6 million