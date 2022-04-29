Manitoba Child Porn Investigation Turns Up Weapons, Drugs

A man from Morris, Manitoba has been arrested and charged following the discovery of child pornography, weapons and drugs.

Manitoba RCMP began investigating after receiving information from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre surrounding the possession of child pornography in southern Manitoba.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Willow Drive on April 27, where they also located firearms, ammunition, weapons, cash, approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs.

Andrew Gray, 35, of Morris, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with several offences, including possessing, accessing and making child pornography.

He remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.