Winnipeg to Begin Spring Cleanup of City Streets

The City of Winnipeg is set to begin spring cleanup operations this weekend, with yard waste collection to follow.

Starting Sunday at 10 p.m. — and depending on the weather — crews will begin cleaning the city’s entire street network, including bridges, sidewalks, and active transportation pathways.

The cleanup of boulevards and medians, as well as litter and debris from city parks, is scheduled to start on Sunday, May 8.

The cleanup operation is expected to take five to six weeks and include more than 300 pieces of equipment and approximately 500 workers.

Temporary no parking signs may appear on streets designated to be cleaned. Parking in violation of the signs may also result in a driver receiving a $150 ticket ($112.50 if paid within 14 days) and their vehicle being towed.

Yard waste collection resumes

The city will begin yard waste pickup the week of May 9 for homes in yard waste collection area “A” and the week of May 16 for homes in yard waste collection area “B.” Residents can also drop off yard waste for free at the Brady, Pacific, or Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots.