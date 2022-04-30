Downtown, Exchange District BIZ Take Out the Trash

WINNIPEG — An organized clean-up effort on Friday took out the trash on debris that has collected on Winnipeg streets over the winter.

In celebration of Earth Day last week, participants with the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and Exchange District BIZ organized tandem clean-up events.

“Workers returning to downtown offices, residents and community members are showing their community spirit and their commitment to downtown by participating in the clean-ups today,” said Pamela Hardman with the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“We hope these events remind participants how meaningful it is to connect in-person and work together as a team for the greater good.”

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ has held annual tidy up events every year since 2014, except during the height of COVID-19 in 2020. Last year, teams collected 101 garbage bags full of litter and 100 additional clean-up kits with bags and gloves were given to groups and individuals to clean up downtown at their own pace.