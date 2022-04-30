City’s Water Meter Reading Program Resuming

The City of Winnipeg will resume its annual water meter reading program this coming Monday.

From May 2 until September 2, city employees will be visiting homes on weekdays from 2 p.m. to dusk.

“Meter readers will be wearing facemasks, and homeowners are encouraged to maintain physical distancing while the water meter reader is inside their home,” the city said in a release.

“Meter readers will not enter the home if anyone in the household is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.”

Homeowners are reminded to ask meter readers for identification before allowing them into their homes.

Meter readers will only knock at front and side doors, not on back doors.

At least one accurate meter reading is required each year. If a homeowner isn’t available at the time of the visit, a meter reading card will be left with instructions on how to provide an accurate meter reading by phone or online.