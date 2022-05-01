Woman Killed in Transcona Crash Early Sunday: Police

WINNIPEG — A 24-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West.

The female driver of one of the vehicles had to be extracted by first responders and was conveyed to hospital in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver and occupants of the other vehicle fled the scene.

Police spoke to a number of witnesses, but are looking for additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.