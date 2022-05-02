Dauphin’s Highway 5A to Get $13M Overhaul

Dauphin is receiving an influx of provincial funding to improve the main highway leading into the city.

The Manitoba government is spending $13 million to reconstruct a 1.7-kilometre stretch of Highway 5A.

The project will cover a section of highway from Whitmore Avenue south to Triangle Road including:

Surface reconstruction with the creation of a divided highway

Improving highway safety within a developed commercial area by having all local accesses connect to service roads and service roads connecting to PTH 5A at upgraded intersections

Creating a signalized intersection at the local mall entrance

Constructing service roads along both the east and west sides of PTH 5A from their existing points south to Triangle Road

“This is great and exciting news for our city. The improvements made to PTH 5A will help improve the flow of traffic in the south end and make things safer for not only pedestrians who work in the area but drivers going to and from our local businesses,” said Dauphin Mayor Christian Laughland.

“We also look forward to the impact these changes have when it comes to economic development in our community.”

The province will advertise the tender for the highway’s reconstruction by the end of May. The project is anticipated to be completed before 2023 in advance of the 2024 Manitoba Summer Games, which Dauphin is hosting.

Monday’s announcement was almost identical to the one the province made last June for the same project under former Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 5A Dauphin by ChrisDca on Scribd