Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into the alleged careless discharge of a gun by a Springfield Police Service officer.

The Independent Investigation Unit says the incident occurred on February 14, 2021 and only recently came to the attention of police on April 28 of this year.

The IIU says they were told an on-duty officer shot a firearm within the detachment office. There were no injuries reported.

No further details are available while the investigation is under review.