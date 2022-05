Manitoba RCMP arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday after they say he brought a handheld-style BB gun and bear spray to school in Steinbach.

Officers responded to Steinbach Regional Secondary School at around 9:40 a.m., where they say the teen had discharged the bear spray in the presence of other students.

Both items were seized and no injuries were reported.

The youth has been charged with weapons offences.

RCMP continue to investigate.