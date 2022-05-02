Man Wielding an Axe Robs Winnipeg Hotel: Police

A man with an axe to grind was able to make off with cash from a Winnipeg hotel on Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect, in his 20s, confronted staff with an axe at around 1:30 a.m. at the hotel in the 200 block of Main Street.

He stole cash and then fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

Police were able to track the suspect down to a home in the 100 block of Clarke Street.

Justin Leonard Osborne, 28, of Winnipeg, was charged with robbery, weapon-related and court order-related offences. He remains in custody.