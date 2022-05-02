Winnipeg’s Airport Sees Travel Uptake in First Quarter

Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport saw a healthy uptick in travel during the first quarter of the year as more people took to the skies.

Winnipeg Airports Authority says they finished the first three months of 2022 on a strong note with more than 187,900 people travelling through the airport in March.

That represents a 44 percent increase from the 428,994 passengers the airport saw in the first three months of the year.

Overall, traffic in the first quarter reached 62 percent of pre-pandemic numbers for the same period, but was up 314 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021.

WAA says the increase can be attributed to the removal of travel restrictions and an increase in consumer confidence leading up to spring break week. On March 24 alone, more than 9,400 people travelled through Winnipeg’s airport — the most in a single day in more than two years.

“The numbers we saw in the final month of the first quarter are extremely encouraging when it comes to our recovery,” said Nick Hays, WAA’s president and CEO, in a release on Monday.

“The increase in traffic shows that our community is ready to travel again to see loved ones and explore the world, and our airline partners continue to add capacity because they recognize the strong demand in our region. We look forward to working with our partners to welcome even more people to the airport in the months ahead.”

WAA’s consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $24.4 million, an increase of 224 percent from the first quarter of 2021. Earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes were $7 million.