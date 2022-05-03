Two Charged in Burrows Area Drug, Weapons Seizure

Winnipeg police have charged two people following a drug and weapons seizure from a home in the 200 block of Battery Street.

Officers executed a search warrant last Sunday in relation to a drug investigation.

Two adults were taken into cusody. A firearm and more than $20,000 in drugs were also seized.

Police located:

340 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $7,300)

188 grams of crack and cocaine (estimated street value of $13,700)

Fentanyl (estimated street value of $120)

Tylenol 3’s pills (estimated street value of $225)

Packaging materials and paraphernalia

Sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun and compatible ammunition

Darren Dennis Richard, 39, and Bethsie Marie Richard, 69, have been charged with multiple drug and firearms-related offences.

Both were detained in custody.