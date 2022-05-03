Home » News » Two Charged in Burrows Area Drug, Weapons Seizure

Two Charged in Burrows Area Drug, Weapons Seizure

May 3, 2022


Winnipeg police have charged two people following a drug and weapons seizure from a home in the 200 block of Battery Street.

Officers executed a search warrant last Sunday in relation to a drug investigation.

Two adults were taken into cusody. A firearm and more than $20,000 in drugs were also seized.

Police located:

  • 340 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $7,300)
  • 188 grams of crack and cocaine (estimated street value of $13,700)
  • Fentanyl (estimated street value of $120)
  • Tylenol 3’s pills (estimated street value of $225)
  • Packaging materials and paraphernalia
  • Sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun and compatible ammunition

Darren Dennis Richard, 39, and Bethsie Marie Richard, 69, have been charged with multiple drug and firearms-related offences.

Both were detained in custody.


