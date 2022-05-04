James Taylor’s Winnipeg Concert Postponed Due to COVID-19

The James Taylor concert set for Thursday in Winnipeg has been postponed amid a few cases of COVID-19 within the tour.

James Taylor & His All-Star Band with special guest Jackson Browne were to perform at Canada Life Centre tomorrow night.

“This further delay of our Winnipeg concert was a hard decision for us to make,” Taylor said in a release issued by promoter Live Nation. “Our Canadian audience has already been so patient; some people have held onto their tickets for a long time. But if you will hold on a bit longer, we’ll try and make it worth the wait.”

The show will be rescheduled at a later date and more information will be released as it is available.

Refunds will be available to those who do not wish to hold onto their tickets. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase. Previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new date.